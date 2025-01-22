U.S. A-10s conduct combat air patrols in CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II prepares to be refueled from a KC-135 Stratotanker during a routine combat air patrol mission over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 17, 2025. The U.S. Air Force is globally postured to protect and defend the freedom of coalition allies and regional partners within the USCENTCOM AOR to maintain regional peace and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis)