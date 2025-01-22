A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II conducts a routine combat air patrol mission in support of Operation Inherent Resolve within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 17, 2025. The A-10 is deployed to the USCENTCOM AOR to help defend U.S. interests, promote regional security and deter aggression in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 12:57
|Photo ID:
|8838661
|VIRIN:
|250117-F-FF346-1202
|Resolution:
|2801x1576
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. A-10s conduct combat air patrols in CENTCOM AOR [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.