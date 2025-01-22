U.S. A-10s conduct combat air patrols in CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II conducts a routine combat air patrol mission in support of Operation Inherent Resolve within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 17, 2025. The A-10 aircraft are employed throughout the region to bolster regional security and counter the growing threats of adversarial unmanned aircraft systems and other emerging threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis)