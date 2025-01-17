Maj. Jason Goodard performs a Jimi Hendrix-inspired rendition of the National Anthem on electric guitar during the Oregon National Guard Youth Ball at the Willamette Heritage Center in Salem, Oregon, Jan. 18, 2025. The performance was part of the opening ceremonies for the annual event that brings together military families from across the state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
|01.18.2025
|01.19.2025 13:58
|8835356
|250118-Z-ZJ128-1001
|7008x4672
|7.54 MB
|SALEM, OREGON, US
|SALEM, OREGON, US
|4
|0
Annual Youth Ball Connects Oregon Military Families
