Annual Youth Ball Connects Oregon Military Families

Military families take to the dance floor during the annual Oregon National Guard Youth Ball at the Willamette Heritage Center in Salem, Oregon, Jan. 18, 2025. The event brings together National Guard families from across the state for an evening of celebration and connection. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)