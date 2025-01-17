Annual Youth Ball Connects Oregon Military Families

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oregon State University ROTC Cadets Emily Self, Isabelle Boykin, Kevin Ngo and Lillie Bakam present the colors during the annual Oregon National Guard Youth Ball at the Willamette Heritage Center in Salem, Oregon, Jan. 18, 2025. The color guard ceremony opened the evening's festivities for 180 service members and their families. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)