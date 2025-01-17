Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Annual Youth Ball Connects Oregon Military Families [Image 1 of 5]

    Annual Youth Ball Connects Oregon Military Families

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2025

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Members of the Oregon National Guard Child and Youth Program's Teen Panel with program directors Lorene Moore, Katie Mordhorst and volunteers during the annual Oregon National Guard Youth Ball at the Willamette Heritage Center in Salem, Oregon, Jan. 18, 2025. The teen panel planned and organized the event, which brought together 180 service members and their families. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    Annual Youth Ball Connects Oregon Military Families

    Military Families
    Family Readiness
    Oregon National Guard
    Youth Programs
    Military Youth Ball

