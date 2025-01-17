Members of the Oregon National Guard Child and Youth Program's Teen Panel with program directors Lorene Moore, Katie Mordhorst and volunteers during the annual Oregon National Guard Youth Ball at the Willamette Heritage Center in Salem, Oregon, Jan. 18, 2025. The teen panel planned and organized the event, which brought together 180 service members and their families. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2025 13:58
|Photo ID:
|8835352
|VIRIN:
|250118-Z-ZJ128-1005
|Resolution:
|6536x4240
|Size:
|6.22 MB
|Location:
|SALEM, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Annual Youth Ball Connects Oregon Military Families [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
