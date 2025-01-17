Annual Youth Ball Connects Oregon Military Families

Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Members of the Oregon National Guard Child and Youth Program's Teen Panel with program...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Members of the Oregon National Guard Child and Youth Program's Teen Panel with program directors Lorene Moore, Katie Mordhorst and volunteers during the annual Oregon National Guard Youth Ball at the Willamette Heritage Center in Salem, Oregon, Jan. 18, 2025. The teen panel planned and organized the event, which brought together 180 service members and their families. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon National Guard Child and Youth Program hosted their annual Youth Ball at the Willamette Heritage Center in Salem, bringing together 180 service members and their families for an evening of celebration on Jan. 18, 2025.



The event, which has become a cornerstone of the program's annual activities, was planned and executed by the program's youth team panel, who worked since August to coordinate everything from the theme to dinner selections.



"This is one of our only all-family events," said Katie Mordhorst, assistant director of the Oregon National Guard Child and Youth Program. "A lot of our events are geared just for the kids, but this one is for the whole family to create that bond and create those connections for the entire family, and to meet other military families."



The program, funded through the National Guard Bureau, operates in all 50 states and territories, with each state tailoring its approach to local needs.



"Our overall mission is to make sure that all of our military youth have a connection somehow," explained Lorene Moore, program director. "Whether that is the littles or the bigs, we always try to make sure we're doing some type of a program throughout the state of Oregon."



Col. Paul Dyer, Oregon National Guard J9, Resiliency Director and rear detachment commander of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, delivered the evening's keynote address. The Oregon State University ROTC provided the color guard, with Maj. Jason Goodard performing a Jimi Hendrix-inspired rendition of the National Anthem on an electric guitar.



The event was supported by Veterans of Foreign Wars posts throughout Oregon, who began fundraising in July to provide the dinner service. Additional community partners included local businesses, with Starbucks providing refreshments and G's Sweet Party, owned by a military spouse, donating decorative elements.



"To celebrate the military families, oftentimes we do not get to celebrate as a whole family," Moore added. "This event gives us that opportunity."