Annual Youth Ball Connects Oregon Military Families

Service members and their families dance during the annual Oregon National Guard Youth Ball at the Willamette Heritage Center in Salem, Oregon, Jan. 18, 2025. The ball is one of the program's largest family-focused events of the year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)