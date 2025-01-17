Officers from the Armed Forces of the Philippines Visit USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250118-N-FS097-2255 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 18, 2025) Philippine Navy Commodore Vincent Sibala, commander, Naval Forces West, signs the guest book in the commanding officer’s in-port cabin while visiting the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during a bilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity, Jan. 18, 2025. The U.S. and Philippines work together as allies, enhancing the interoperability of maritime forces and supporting their shared goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)