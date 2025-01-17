Officers from the Armed Forces of the Philippines Visit USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250118-N-AC395-2018 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 18, 2025) Rear Adm. Michael Wosje, commander, Carrier Strike Group ONE, right, gives officers from the Armed Forces of the Philippines a tour of primary flight control aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) while underway in the South China Sea during a bilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity, Jan. 18, 2025. The U.S. and Philippines work together as allies, enhancing the interoperability of maritime forces and supporting their shared goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)