Officers from the Armed Forces of the Philippines Visit USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250118-N-FS097-1177 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 18, 2025) Rear Adm. Michael Wosje, commander, Carrier Strike Group ONE, right, discusses flight operations with Philippine Navy Commodore Vincent Sibala, commander, Naval Forces West, and Philippine Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Antonio Mangoroban Jr., commander, 3rd Marine Brigade, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) while underway in the South China Sea during a bilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity, Jan. 18, 2025. The U.S. and Philippines work together as allies, enhancing the interoperability of maritime forces and supporting their shared goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)