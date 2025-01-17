Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Officers from the Armed Forces of the Philippines Visit USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 8 of 17]

    Officers from the Armed Forces of the Philippines Visit USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Jordan 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    250118-N-FS097-1177 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 18, 2025) Rear Adm. Michael Wosje, commander, Carrier Strike Group ONE, right, discusses flight operations with Philippine Navy Commodore Vincent Sibala, commander, Naval Forces West, and Philippine Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Antonio Mangoroban Jr., commander, 3rd Marine Brigade, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) while underway in the South China Sea during a bilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity, Jan. 18, 2025. The U.S. and Philippines work together as allies, enhancing the interoperability of maritime forces and supporting their shared goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.19.2025 02:43
    Photo ID: 8835198
    VIRIN: 250118-N-FS097-1177
    Resolution: 5488x2963
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    South China Sea
    USS Carl Vinson
    Philippines
    CSG-1
    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    Carrier Strike Group ONE

