Officers from the Armed Forces of the Philippines Visit USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

250118-N-FS097-2083 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 18, 2025) Lt. Cmdr. John Glennon, maintenance officer of Carrier Air Wing 2, gives officers from the Armed Forces of the Philippines a tour of the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) while underway in the South China Sea during a bilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity, Jan. 18, 2025. The U.S. and Philippines work together as allies, enhancing the interoperability of maritime forces and supporting their shared goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)