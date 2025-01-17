Officers from the Armed Forces of the Philippines Visit USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250118-N-FS097-1946 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 18, 2025) Rear Adm. Michael Wosje, commander, Carrier Strike Group ONE, and Capt. Matthew Thomas, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), pose for a group photo on the flight deck of Vinson with officers from the Armed Forces of the Philippines as the ship transits the South China Sea during a bilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity, Jan. 18, 2025. The U.S. and Philippines work together as allies, enhancing the interoperability of maritime forces and supporting their shared goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)