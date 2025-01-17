Officers from the Armed Forces of the Philippines Visit USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250118-N-DP708-1018 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 18, 2025) Rear Adm. Michael Wosje, commander, Carrier Strike Group ONE, center, poses for a photo with officers from the Armed Forces of the Philippines in the commanding officer’s in-port cabin aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) while underway in the South China Sea during a bilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity, Jan. 18, 2025. From left, Commodore Charles Merric Villanueva, deputy commander for external defense operations, Western Command; Commodore Vincent Sibala, commander, Naval Forces West; Brig. Gen. Antonio Mangoroban Jr., commander, 3rd Marine Brigade; and Brig. Gen. Roman Dioso, deputy commander for internal defense operations, Western Command. The U.S. and Philippines work together as allies, enhancing the interoperability of maritime forces and supporting their shared goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Analice Baker)