MAFFS California Firefighting

Fire retardant lays across land destroyed by the Pacific Palisades Fire across Topenga State Park, California, Jan. 16, 2025. The Pacific Palisades Fire ranked among the top 10 most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)