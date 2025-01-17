Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TOPENGA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee Darbasie 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Fire retardant lays across land destroyed by the Pacific Palisades Fire across Topenga State Park, California, Jan. 16, 2025. The Pacific Palisades Fire ranked among the top 10 most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)

    This work, MAFFS California Firefighting [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    1CTCS
    146AW
    MAFFSAEG
    AEGMAFFS
    LAWildFires25

