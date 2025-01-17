MAFFS California Firefighting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Northern Command's C-130 aircraft equipped with modular airborne firefighting systems sit postured for wildland ﬁreﬁghting operations from Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, Jan. 17, 2025. Wildland Firefighting is part of USNORTHCOM’s Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission. The USNORTHCOM works with local, state, and federal partners to anticipate requirements, alert forces, and position people and equipment to support response to disasters and emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)