MAFFS California Firefighting

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Rudy Woodward, 153rd Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules loadmaster, performs preflight inspections at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, Jan. 17, 2025. Wildland Firefighting is part of U.S. Northern Command’s Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission. The USNORTHCOM works with local, state, and federal partners to anticipate requirements, alert forces, and position people and equipment to support response to disasters and emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)