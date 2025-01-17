MAFFS California Firefighting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ashton Valois, 153rd Airlift Wing crew chief, launches a C-130H Hercules aircraft at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, Jan. 17, 2025. Wildland Firefighting is part of USNORTHCOM’s Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission. The USNORTHCOM works with local, state, and federal partners to anticipate requirements, alert forces, and position people and equipment to support response to disasters and emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)