    MAFFS California Firefighting [Image 12 of 14]

    MAFFS California Firefighting

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee Darbasie 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ashton Valois, 153rd Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules crew chief, preforms preflight inspections at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, Jan. 17, 2025. Wildland Firefighting is part of USNORTHCOM’s Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission. The USNORTHCOM works with local, state, and federal partners to anticipate requirements, alert forces, and position people and equipment to support response to disasters and emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 22:37
    Photo ID: 8834730
    VIRIN: 250117-F-FM571-1269
    Resolution: 5268x3331
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAFFS California Firefighting [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    1CTCS
    146AW
    MAFFSAEG
    AEGMAFFS
    LAWildFires25

