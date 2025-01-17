MAFFS California Firefighting

A U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules aircraft equipped with the modular airborne firefighting system sits postured for wildland ﬁreﬁghting operations from Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, Jan. 17, 2025. Wildland Firefighting is part of U.S. Northern Command’s Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission. The USNORTHCOM works with local, state and federal partners to anticipate requirements, alert forces, and position people and equipment to support response to disasters and emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)
