Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Rene Tomkin, a native of Brooklyn, New York, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), is pinned to the rank of Master Chief by family members during a promotion ceremony on the flight deck aboard Boxer on Jan. 8, 2025. Boxer is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)
01.07.2025
|01.07.2025
01.17.2025 20:08
|01.17.2025 20:08
8834619
|8834619
|VIRIN:
|250108-N-MH008-1011
4848x3232
|4848x3232
1.46 MB
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, US
2
|2
0
|0
This work, Boxer Sailor Promotes to Master Chief [Image 8 of 8], by SN Tyler Miles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.