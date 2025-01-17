Boxer Sailor Promotes to Master Chief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Chief Master-at-Arms Rene Tomkin, a native of Brooklyn, New York, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), poses for a photo with family members after his promotion ceremony on the flight deck aboard Boxer Jan. 8, 2025. Boxer is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)