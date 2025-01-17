Boxer Sailor Promotes to Master Chief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Chief Aviation Support Equipment Technician Kevin Vergara, a native of Brooklyn, New York, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), receives his combination cover from Master Chief Aviation Support Equipment Technician Theo Iman, a native of San Francisco, California, during Vergara's promotion ceremony to master chief on the flight deck aboard Boxer Jan. 13, 2025. Boxer is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)