    Boxer Sailor Promotes to Master Chief [Image 4 of 8]

    Boxer Sailor Promotes to Master Chief

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2025

    Photo by Seaman Tyler Miles 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Senior Chief Aviation Support Equipment Technician Kevin Vergara, a native of Brooklyn, New York, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), is pinned to the rank of Master Chief by Lieutenant Jessica Santos, a native of Hagat, Guam, during Vergara's promotion ceremony on the flight deck aboard Boxer Jan. 13, 2025. Boxer is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

    This work, Boxer Sailor Promotes to Master Chief [Image 8 of 8], by SN Tyler Miles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

