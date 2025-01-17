Boxer Sailor Promotes to Master Chief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Chief Aviation Support Equipment Technician Kevin Vergara, a native of Brooklyn, New York, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), is pinned to the rank of Master Chief by Lieutenant Jessica Santos, a native of Hagat, Guam, during Vergara's promotion ceremony on the flight deck aboard Boxer Jan. 13, 2025. Boxer is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)