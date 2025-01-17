Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer Sailors participate in the E-7 NWAE [Image 2 of 8]

    Boxer Sailors participate in the E-7 NWAE

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Seaman Tyler Miles 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Personnel Specialist 1st Class Maverick Velez, a native of Manilla, Philippines, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), participates in the E-7 Navy-Wide Advancement Exam on the mess decks aboard Boxer Jan. 16, 2025. Boxer is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

