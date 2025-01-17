Boxer Sailors participate in the E-7 NWAE

Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), participate in the E-7 Navy-Wide Advancement Exam on the mess decks aboard Boxer Jan. 16, 2025. Boxer is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2025 20:03
|Photo ID:
|8834608
|VIRIN:
|250116-N-MH008-1001
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
