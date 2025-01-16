Raider Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Derick Taylor Shakes hands with Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division while boarding their flight, at Hunter Army Air Field, Jan. 16, 2025. This rotation continues the brigade's legacy of supporting NATO operations, building upon lessons learned from their previous European rotations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elisabeth Tasker)