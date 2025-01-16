Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raider Deployment [Image 8 of 8]

    Raider Deployment

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Elisabeth Tasker 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Derick Taylor Shakes hands with Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division while boarding their flight, at Hunter Army Air Field, Jan. 16, 2025. This rotation continues the brigade's legacy of supporting NATO operations, building upon lessons learned from their previous European rotations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elisabeth Tasker)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2025 06:28
    Photo ID: 8833658
    VIRIN: 250116-A-KU914-1134
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raider Deployment [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Elisabeth Tasker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    Hunter Army Air Field
    3rd Infantry Divsion

