Raider Deployment

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division begin to board their flight at Hunter Army Air Field, Jan. 16, 2025. This rotation continues the brigade's legacy of supporting NATO operations, building upon lessons learned from their previous European rotations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elisabeth Tasker)