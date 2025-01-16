Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Elisabeth Tasker 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, attend a pre-flight brief in preparation for their deployment to Europe at Hunter Army Air Field, Jan. 16, 2025. The deployment represents one of the largest single-unit movements from Fort Stewart this year, showcasing the installation's strategic deployment capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elisabeth Tasker)

    This work, Raider Deployment [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Elisabeth Tasker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    Hunter Army Air Field
    1ABCT

