Raider Deployment

Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, attend a pre-flight brief in preparation for their deployment to Europe at Hunter Army Air Field, Jan. 16, 2025. The deployment represents one of the largest single-unit movements from Fort Stewart this year, showcasing the installation's strategic deployment capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elisabeth Tasker)