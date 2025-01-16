Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, attend a pre-flight brief in preparation for their deployment to Europe at Hunter Army Air Field, Jan. 16, 2025. The deployment represents one of the largest single-unit movements from Fort Stewart this year, showcasing the installation's strategic deployment capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elisabeth Tasker)
|01.16.2025
|01.17.2025 05:21
|8833652
|250117-A-KU914-1040
|5404x3484
|2.67 MB
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|2
|0
This work, Raider Deployment [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Elisabeth Tasker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.