Raider Deployment

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division begin boarding their flight at Hunter Army Air Field, Jan. 16, 2025. The deployment represents one of the largest single-unit movements from Fort Stewart this year, showcasing the installation's strategic deployment capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elisabeth Tasker)
