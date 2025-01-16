U.S. Army Lt. Col. Derick Taylor Shakes hands with Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division while boarding their flight, at Hunter Army Air Field, Jan. 16, 2025. This rotation continues the brigade's legacy of supporting NATO operations, building upon lessons learned from their previous European rotations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elisabeth Tasker)
This work, Raider Deployment [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Elisabeth Tasker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.