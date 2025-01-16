Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    34th BS conducts BTF in the Pacific [Image 10 of 11]

    34th BS conducts BTF in the Pacific

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer 

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron to conduct
    aerial refueling during a Bomber Task Force mission over the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 15, 2025. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific region by
    demonstrating the U.S. Air Force’s ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 23:58
    Photo ID: 8833486
    VIRIN: 250115-F-VQ804-1008
    Resolution: 4500x2994
    Size: 5.1 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, 34th BS conducts BTF in the Pacific [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USPACOM
    B-1B Lancer
    34th Bomb Squadron
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    BTF

