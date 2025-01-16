A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron to conduct
aerial refueling during a Bomber Task Force mission over the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 15, 2025. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific region by
demonstrating the U.S. Air Force’s ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 23:58
|Photo ID:
|8833486
|VIRIN:
|250115-F-VQ804-1008
|Resolution:
|4500x2994
|Size:
|5.1 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 34th BS conducts BTF in the Pacific [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.