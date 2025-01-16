34th BS conducts BTF in the Pacific

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, descends after conducting aerial refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron over the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 15, 2025. The U.S. remains committed to peace and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific alongside our allies, together acting as the cornerstone of regional peace and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)
|01.15.2025
|01.16.2025 23:58
|8833480
|250115-F-TF632-1081
|6048x4024
|1.04 MB
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|10
|2
