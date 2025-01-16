34th BS conducts BTF in the Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, descends after conducting aerial refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron during a Bomber Task Force mission over the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 15, 2025. Bomber missions enhance readiness, to include joint and multi-lateral, to respond to any potential crisis or challenge, demonstrating the Department of Defense’s commitment to peace and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)