A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, descends after conducting aerial refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron during a Bomber Task Force mission over the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 15, 2025. Bomber missions enhance readiness, to include joint and multi-lateral, to respond to any potential crisis or challenge, demonstrating the Department of Defense’s commitment to peace and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 23:58
|Photo ID:
|8833484
|VIRIN:
|250115-F-VQ804-1106
|Resolution:
|4895x3257
|Size:
|6.66 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 34th BS conducts BTF in the Pacific [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.