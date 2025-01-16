34th BS conducts BTF in the Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, prepares to preform aerial refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron over the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 15, 2025. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific region by demonstrating the U.S. Air Force’s ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)