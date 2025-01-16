34th BS conducts BTF in the Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, conducts aerial refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron during a Bomber Task Force mission over the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 15, 2025. Bomber Task Force missions are representative of the U.S. commitment to Allies and partners, demonstrating the credibility of U.S. forces to address a global security environment that is more diverse and uncertain than at any other time in recent history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)