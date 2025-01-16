U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Barker, 909th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, prepares for aerial refueling over the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 15, 2025. The U.S. remains committed to peace and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific region alongside our allies, together acting as the cornerstone of regional peace and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 23:58
|Photo ID:
|8833481
|VIRIN:
|250115-F-TF632-1005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|965.1 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 34th BS conducts BTF in the Pacific [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.