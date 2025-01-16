34th BS conducts BTF in the Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Barker, 909th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, prepares for aerial refueling over the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 15, 2025. The U.S. remains committed to peace and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific region alongside our allies, together acting as the cornerstone of regional peace and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)