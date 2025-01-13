Airpower meets Agriculture: The pillars of Southwest Oklahoma

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing and members of the local community enjoy a lunch provided by the Military Affairs Committee in Altus, Oklahoma, Jan. 15, 2025. During lunch, a local cotton producer, Charlcey Plummer, shared a presentation with the group about how cotton is grown, harvested, and sold. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)