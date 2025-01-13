Airpower meets Agriculture: The pillars of Southwest Oklahoma

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing and members of the local community gather for a group photo in front of the dam at Lake Altus-Lugert, Oklahoma, Jan. 15, 2025. The group took a tour of the dam and learned about its history. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)