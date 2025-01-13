Tom Buchanan, Lugert-Altus Irrigation District manager, briefs Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing and members of the local community about the dam at Lake Altus-Lugert, Oklahoma, Jan. 15, 2025. As the Irrigation District manager, Buchanan oversees the planning, operation, and maintenance of irrigation systems to ensure efficient water delivery to local farmers. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)
Airpower meets Agriculture: The pillars of Southwest Oklahoma
