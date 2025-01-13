Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airpower meets Agriculture: The pillars of Southwest Oklahoma [Image 5 of 6]

    Airpower meets Agriculture: The pillars of Southwest Oklahoma

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Airman Lauren Torres 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    Tom Buchanan, Lugert-Altus Irrigation District manager, briefs Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing and members of the local community about the dam at Lake Altus-Lugert, Oklahoma, Jan. 15, 2025. As the Irrigation District manager, Buchanan oversees the planning, operation, and maintenance of irrigation systems to ensure efficient water delivery to local farmers. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)

