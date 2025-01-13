Airpower meets Agriculture: The pillars of Southwest Oklahoma

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A monument sits near the Lake Altus-Lugert dam in dedication to W.C. Austin at Lake Altus-Lugert, Oklahoma, Jan. 15, 2025. Austin dedicated years of his life to his community and the local irrigation system is now named after him. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)