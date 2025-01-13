Airpower meets Agriculture: The pillars of Southwest Oklahoma

Photo By Airman Lauren Torres | Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing and members of the local community enjoy a...... read more read more Photo By Airman Lauren Torres | Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing and members of the local community enjoy a lunch provided by the Military Affairs Committee in Altus, Oklahoma, Jan. 15, 2025. During lunch, a local cotton producer, Charlcey Plummer, shared a presentation with the group about how cotton is grown, harvested, and sold. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss) see less | View Image Page

Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing and members of the local community came together to celebrate 47 years of partnership through the Air Power and Agriculture tour in Altus, Oklahoma, Jan. 15, 2025.

The day began with a bus ride to Lake Altus-Lugert, where Tom Buchanan, Lugert-Altus Irrigation District manager, guided a tour of the dam responsible for managing irrigation for local farmers.

Buchanan explained that the dam, constructed in the 1940s, has been a vital resource for local farmers by providing essential irrigation for their crops. He also emphasized his ongoing efforts each year to improve the dam's efficiency, ensuring that minimal water is lost in the process of reaching the farms.

Ben Mantonya, 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron Ground Transportation support non-commissioned officer in charge, reflected on his key takeaways from the tour.

“Touring the dam and learning about the history of agriculture here was an awesome experience,” he said. “It gave me a deeper appreciation for the hard work that went into building the dam.”

Following the tour, the Military Affairs Committee provided lunch for the Airmen and community members while Charlcey Plummer, a local cotton producer, gave a presentation about cotton farming and its economic impacts on the region.

“The Air Power and Agriculture tour brings the two pillars of our community together, the Air Force base and the local cotton producers,” said Plummer. “It was nice to learn more about the Air Force from the Airmen I interacted with, and I was happy to tell them a little bit more about cotton production and how we do what we do.”

Mantonya shared his key takeaways from the day.

“It was fascinating to see how deeply farming is woven into this community and to learn more about its impact on the region’s economy,” he said.

Later this year, members of the agricultural community will have the opportunity to experience Altus AFB’s mission firsthand by touring the base themselves, further strengthening the enduring bond between the Airmen of the 97th AMW and the local farming community highlighted during the Air Power and Agriculture tour.