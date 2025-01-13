Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Airman Lauren Torres 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    Tom Buchanan, Lugert-Altus Irrigation District manager, briefs Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing and members of the local community about the dam at Lake Altus-Lugert, Oklahoma, Jan. 15, 2025. Buchanan is a local cotton farmer and believes that farmers and military members provide a large scale of safety and security to the nation. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)

    This work, Airpower meets Agriculture: The pillars of Southwest Oklahoma [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Lauren Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

