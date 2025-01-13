Tom Buchanan, Lugert-Altus Irrigation District manager, briefs Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing and members of the local community about the dam at Lake Altus-Lugert, Oklahoma, Jan. 15, 2025. Buchanan is a local cotton farmer and believes that farmers and military members provide a large scale of safety and security to the nation. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 17:16
|Photo ID:
|8833053
|VIRIN:
|250115-F-UX118-1032
|Resolution:
|5260x3507
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airpower meets Agriculture: The pillars of Southwest Oklahoma [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Lauren Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airpower meets Agriculture: The pillars of Southwest Oklahoma
No keywords found.