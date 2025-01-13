Airpower meets Agriculture: The pillars of Southwest Oklahoma

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tom Buchanan, Lugert-Altus Irrigation District manager, briefs Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing and members of the local community about the dam at Lake Altus-Lugert, Oklahoma, Jan. 15, 2025. Buchanan is a local cotton farmer and believes that farmers and military members provide a large scale of safety and security to the nation. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)