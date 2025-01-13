U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Schaffer, 436th Operations Support Squadron survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialist, briefs the honorary commanders on the SERE program at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 15, 2025. The group of honorary commanders consists of a variety of career fields, including educators, state employees and local business owners and CEOs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews)
This work, 2025 Dover AFB honorary commanders tour the 436th OSS [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Liberty Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.