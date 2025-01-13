2025 Dover AFB honorary commanders tour the 436th OSS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 2025 Dover Air Force Base honorary commanders pose for a photo in front of a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover AFB, Delaware, Jan. 15, 2025. Founded in 1992, the base’s honorary commander program pairs local civic and business leaders with military commanders and other senior leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews)