    2025 Dover AFB honorary commanders tour the 436th OSS [Image 1 of 7]

    2025 Dover AFB honorary commanders tour the 436th OSS

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews 

    436th Airlift Wing

    The 2025 Dover Air Force Base honorary commanders pose for a photo in front of a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover AFB, Delaware, Jan. 15, 2025. Founded in 1992, the base’s honorary commander program pairs local civic and business leaders with military commanders and other senior leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 15:36
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Dover AFB
    436th Airlift Wing
    436th OSS
    2025 Honorary Commanders

