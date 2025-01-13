2025 Dover AFB honorary commanders tour the 436th OSS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dennis Eberly, 436th Judge Advocate honorary commander dons an emergency passenger oxygen system during a base tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 15, 2025. Founded in 1992, the base’s honorary commander program pairs local civic and business leaders with military commanders and other senior leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews)