2025 Dover AFB honorary commanders tour the 436th OSS

Dennis Eberly, 436th Judge Advocate honorary commander dons an emergency passenger oxygen system during a base tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 15, 2025. Founded in 1992, the base’s honorary commander program pairs local civic and business leaders with military commanders and other senior leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 15:36
|Photo ID:
|8832859
|VIRIN:
|250115-F-HB412-1405
|Resolution:
|2777x3474
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
