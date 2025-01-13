2025 Dover AFB honorary commanders tour the 436th OSS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Samuel Epstein, 436th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, demonstrates flight equipment to a group of honorary commanders during a base tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 15, 2025. The group of honorary commanders consists of a variety of career fields, including educators, state employees and local business owners and CEOs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews)