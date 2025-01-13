2025 Dover AFB honorary commanders tour the 436th OSS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airman 1st Class Ayden Bellamy and A1C Joshua Ladd, both 3rd Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III loadmasters, talk with Joshua Ladd, 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron honorary commander during a base tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 15, 2025. Founded in 1992, the base’s honorary commander program pairs local civic and business leaders with military commanders and other senior leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews)